Military Basketball Association brings camaraderie & competition to Philadelphia

Army veteran Mike Myers turned his pain from PTSD into a passion to bring military members together on the basketball court.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Military Basketball Association is bringing camaraderie and competition to Philadelphia this weekend and later this spring.

This weekend's event, the MBA Atlantic Coastal Military Basketball Conference Regional Playoffs, will continue all the way through Sunday at Temple University.

The MBA Finals will take place Sunday, May 26 at the Liacouras Center and tickets are available now.

Watch the video above to see the MBA in action. To learn more, visit their website.

