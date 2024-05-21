Miami Beach thieves steal nearly $2M in Hermes handbags, all caught on video

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- Thieves were caught on camera stealing millions of dollars of high-end handbags in Miami Beach.
Newly released surveillance video from the Miami Dade Sheriff's Office caught the crooks crashing a shop. They each brought with them a full sized trash bin. But they didn't take out any trash; instead, they stuffed those bins with Hermes handbags.
Hermes purses sell for tens of thousands of dollars each. Police said the criminals took nearly $2 million worth of bags in less than a minute.
One suspect was since captured and has been charged with grand theft. Police are still searching for his accomplices and the stolen bags.