The bridge connects Lower Township's Diamond Beach and Wildwood Crest to Cape May.

Middle Thorofare Bridge closed in Lower Township after being hit by boat

WILDWOOD CREST, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Middle Thorofare Bridge in Lower Township, New Jersey, was shut down Friday night after it was hit by a boat, according to police.

Witnesses say a boat struck the bridge around 9:30 p.m. One man was waiting to cross over from the Cape May side when he says it looked like the boat lost power and then struck the bridge.

PICTURED: An image shared with Action News captured the vessel that struck the Middle Thorofare Bridge on Aug. 30, 2024.

Further details on the incident have not been released but Wildwood Crest police say the bridge will be closed until at least 8 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Lower Township police are urging drivers to take an alternate route via George Redding Bridge

The bridge recently reopened after it was shut down for two weeks due to a mechanical issue.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.