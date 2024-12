Miniature trains ride past botanical Philly landmarks in the 'Holiday Garden Railway'

For decades, families have made this botanical train destination a part of their holiday traditions.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For nearly three decades, Morris Arboretum has been a popular destination for operational model trains.

The decorations during this time of year make up the: 'Holiday Garden Railway.'

The miniature locomotives ride past botanical recreations of iconic Philadelphia landmarks.

The Holiday Garden Railway wraps up this season on December 30th, 2024.

Also, check out their website.