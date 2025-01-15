NJ teacher allegedly threatened to kill principal before arrest in Philadelphia

Anthony Johnson has the latest on the threats and school closures in Montclair.

Anthony Johnson has the latest on the threats and school closures in Montclair.

Anthony Johnson has the latest on the threats and school closures in Montclair.

Anthony Johnson has the latest on the threats and school closures in Montclair.

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A North Jersey teacher who was arrested in Philadelphia this week allegedly threatened to kill the principal of the Northeast Elementary School in the Montclair School District.

Amir Doctry, 45, was arrested at a home in Philadelphia on Monday morning and is undergoing a mental health evaluation.

RELATED: NJ teacher arrested in Philly after allegedly threatening school staffer

According to court documents, the incident started on Thursday, January 9, when Principal Joseph Putrino told police that Doctry showed up at the school after recently being placed on administrative leave due to "erratic behavior."

"Dr. Putrino reported that Mr. Doctry violated his leave by signing into a classroom after being on administrative leave," the complaint reads.

Doctry allegedly began harassing Putrino through text messages after his access to the school and its databases were revoked.

On Sunday, January 12, Putrino called police after a YouTube account reportedly owned by Doctry was discovered. Authorities say there was an image posted on the channel that depicted a movie actor with a gun with the message: "ALL PARENTS IN MONTCLAIR."

Putrino also received additional random messages from the suspect, the complaint said.

In a lengthy YouTube rant-like comment, according to investigators, Doctry allegedly posted, "Joe must die school shooting Montclair school shooting kills Dr. Joe Racism Racist Joe is dead. He dies tonight."

On Monday, Putrino allegedly received further alarming messages from Doctry, which ultimately led to the closure of all schools.

Doctry was taken into custody without incident and is facing charges of terroristic threats in Philadelphia. Additional charges are pending.

Officials said there was no threat to the community or the safety of the schools.

"I want to inform you that, through the diligent efforts and collaboration with the Montclair Police Department, the threat we were addressing has been neutralized," said interim Montclair Superintendent Damen Cooper. "I understand that this situation may have caused anxiety and disruption for our entire school community. Please know that every step taken was guided by our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families. Your safety remains my highest priority."

Montclair schools reopened with normal operations on Tuesday.