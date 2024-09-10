Motorcyclist killed after multi-vehicle crash in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a multi-vehicle crash took place in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on Woodhaven Road (Route 63) near Thornton Road.

According to police, a 34-year-old man was traveling eastbound on his motorcycle when he collided with another car and a box truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators say the eastbound lanes of Woodhaven Road are closed for investigation. Westbound lanes were closed but reopened around 5:40 p.m.

There is no word yet on whether the other drivers involved sustained any injuries.

Authorities also did not say what led to the collision.

