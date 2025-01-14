NJSP release sketch of attempted abduction suspect in South Jersey

MAURICE RIVER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are searching for a man they say tried to abduct a girl from outside her home in Cumberland County.

Police say it happened in the area of Main Street and Rt. 47 in Maurice River Township around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

On Tuesday police released a sketch of the suspect and a detailed description.

Neighbors say it happened in a mobile home community at that intersection.

"I feel terrible. I think what's happening in the world today is terrible," said Ruth Perez from Maurice River Township.

"Honestly I'm upset for the little ones because there's only a couple little ones here," said Beejay Eisele who lives nearby.

She says she was home that morning when it happened and that the girl was shaken up when she talked to her.

"Just emotionally and mentally it freaked her out. This is like a quiet place. It's very quiet here," Eisele said.

Police describe the male suspect as roughly 6 feet tall and between the ages of 30 to 40 years old.

Detectives say he has light stubbly facial hair and a two-inch jagged scar on his left jawline.

He was wearing all black, including a black winter beanie and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about this case or the suspect's identity is asked to contact New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station at (856) 785-0036.

Tips can remain anonymous.