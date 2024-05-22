WATCH LIVE

Nikki Haley says she 'will be voting for Trump'

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 9:15PM
Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley said she will vote for former President Donald Trump in November during her remarks in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

The former United Nations ambassador said she prioritizes a president who will hold enemies to account, secure the border and support "capitalism and freedom" and that while "Trump has not been perfect on these policies," that "Biden has been a catastrophe."

"So I will be voting for Trump," Haley said.

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Charleston, S.C.
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

