Overturned dump truck blocks ramp from I-476 southbound to I-95 southbound in Ridley Twp.

RIDLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A heavily traveled ramp between two major highways is shut down in Delaware County after a crash.

A dump truck overturned shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the ramp connecting I-476 southbound and I-95 southbound in Ridley Twp.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the dump truck on its side. Its load of gravel was spilled all across the roadway.

Drivers in the area should expect major delays.

Initial reports were that the driver was injured, but state police say in fact the driver was not hurt in this crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

