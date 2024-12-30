Pa. Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton on Inside Story 12/22/24

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviews Newsmaker Rep. Joanna McClinton (D), the Speaker of the Pa. House.

The Speaker discusses how the House in Harrisburg was able hold onto a slim Democratic lead in the apparent "red wave" in the rest of the state.

McClinton breaks down her views on the 2024 election outcome for the state and what needs to be tweaked for the Democratic messaging moving forward. She also discusses her 2025 policy plans to help Pennsylvanians thrive in 2025.

Also, break out the cookies, the mugs with hot chocolate and those HIDEOUS holiday sweaters... it's time for the annual UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER SHOW!

Matt and the panel talk about the FAA ban on drone activity over certain New Jersey towns, Senator Bob Casey (D) giving his farewell speech in Congress and reflecting on his decades of service, how Senator-elect Dave McCormick (R) could shape Washington politics by being an outsider, and the Panel reflects on what tone they hope the incoming administration will strike on policy and people.

Get the Inside Story with Brian Tierney, Christine Flowers, Mark Segal and Melissa Robbins.