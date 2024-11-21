Some parents call for transparency after Delaware County school counselor charged with child porn

ASTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Some parents in the Penn-Delco School District are calling for more transparency from the administration following the criminal investigation of an 8th-grade counselor at Northley Middle School in Aston, Pennsylvania.

"I feel like we needed more, and I think we deserved more," said Kathi, who has a daughter at Northley Middle School.

Parents expressed their concerns to district leaders at a meeting Wednesday night.

Kevin Siegel, 45, was charged with 17 counts of child pornography as well as criminal use of a communication facility.

Detectives found more than a dozen images of sexually abused children on his laptop and phone.

He had been a counselor at Northley Middle School for more than two decades.

A middle school counselor in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, has been charged with possessing child pornography.

"All of our children were his to take care of. We were sending our kids to him when they had a problem," said Kathi.

Police began investigating Siegel after receiving a tip on September 13.

Delaware County detectives served Siegel with a search warrant on October 24.

That same day, police told the district that Siegel was under investigation, and they immediately placed him on leave.

"I significantly understand the concerns, but this is a very difficult situation," said Michael Puppio, the school district's solicitor. "The potential harm was immediately eliminated, and we were advised it did not involve any district students or any district facilities or equipment."

The district said they needed to protect the students while cooperating with law enforcement and their investigation.

Siegel was charged on Friday, and the school district notified parents on Saturday.

"The balance between transparency and the integrity of the investigation was one that had to be made, and we think we did the best under the circumstances we could," said Puppio.

Some parents told Action News that they believe otherwise.

"I'm really skeptical to the extent of the investigation inside the school, outside the school, and whether or not any kids were brought in," said Brian, who has a son in the school.

"Your job, which I heard a lot of, is to take care of our kids and keep them safe. I just hope you will do that - go into school, talk to these kids, and make sure they're okay," said Kathi.

Puppio said support is available for students who need it, and they're searching for a new counselor.

Siegel posted the $100,000 bail and his preliminary hearing is set for December 5.