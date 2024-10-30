Nearly 1.5 million early votes have been cast in Pennsylvania as of Tuesday night.

Harris to visit Harrisburg, Vance to lead rally in Bedford in Pennsylvania push to the White House

The candidates are focusing on getting the battleground states to swing their way.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania push continues Wednesday in the race for the White House.

Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, will hold a rally in Harrisburg on Wednesday.

Republican VP nominee, JD Vance, will lead a rally in Bedford, which is in western Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, GOP candidate Donald Trump brought his re-election bid to Drexel Hill, Delaware County, and to Allentown.

His visit came right after Harris crisscrossed Philadelphia.

Action News chatted with Averi Harper, the Deputy Political Director at ABC News, who said that Trump's campaign seems to have changed from 2020 when he urged supporters to only vote in person on Election Day.

This go-around, he is assuring his base that it's okay to vote early.

Nearly 1.5 million early votes have been cast in Pennsylvania as of Tuesday night. The majority of them are Democrats.

