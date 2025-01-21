Philadelphia City Council to hold hearing on immigration policy as Trump takes office

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump is getting right to work, fulfilling promises he made about immigration policy.

During his inaugural address on Monday, President Trump said he plans to declare a national emergency at the border.

"We will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came," President Trump said.

Dignitaries from across Washington and around the world gathered into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to watch power transfer peacefully from Democratic former President Joe Biden to his Republican successor, Donald Trump.

According to the White House, the president's other priorities include suspending refugee resettlements and enhancing the vetting and screening of immigrants.

Vince Fenerty, who serves as the chairman of the Philadelphia Republican Party, said change in immigration policy is necessary, especially in the city.

"The immigration policies of the last several years need to be improved," Fenerty said. "I believe it should start with the criminals who have been arrested, who came here illegally and committed crimes here, should be deported after a fair hearing."

According to the 2024 Pew State of the City Report, immigrants make up 15.7% of Philadelphia's population.

Some of those immigrants seek aid from The Welcoming Center - an organization founded in the city in 2003 to help immigrants with things like language and workforce training.

"People come here for opportunity, and they want to make a life here, and they are just keeping their eyes forward and continuing to do that," Elizabeth Jones, the chief program officer at the center, said.

Jones said regardless of what happens in Washington, her organization, which served more than 500 immigrants last year, will continue providing support. She said some members of the program have already gathered to discuss what changes in immigration policy could mean.

"There's definite fear, but there is also hope," she explained. "And, there is also a feeling of support and confidence, and doing the work to be supportive of one another."

This Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Philadelphia City Council will hold hearings "exploring Philadelphia's readiness and commitment to protecting immigrant, LGBTQ+, and other marginalized communities in advance of the impending Trump Administration," according to the agenda.

Councilmember Rue Landau requested the hearing after Trump was elected.

"We have such great laws on the books," she told Action News. "Local laws that protect Philadelphians in so many categories, and we just have to make sure that we can do everything we possibly can to enforce those laws."

She added, "Philadelphia is definitely a welcoming city for all."

According to a city spokesperson, the Parker administration's stance on the issue of immigration in Philadelphia has remained unchanged since the November election.

"The city's 2016 executive order on detainers remains in place. As Mayor Parker made abundantly clear last month, the Parker Administration remains laser-focused on the agenda that Philadelphians elected her to implement: making Philadelphia a safer, cleaner, greener City, with access to economic opportunity for all," the spokesperson said.