Eagles' Brandon Graham addresses possible return from injury reserve to play Super Bowl

Last July, Graham confirmed to ESPN that he will be retiring at the end of the season.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News caught up with Brandon Graham at Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia, where he addressed whether there is a chance he could play in the Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end could be activated from injured reserve in time for the big game in New Orleans against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Graham has been out since Week 12 when he tore his triceps.

"Like I always say, we're gonna see," he said to Action News. "Right now, it's not about me, it's about our team. And I'm just so happy that the team went out there and took care of business."

He added that everyone played well and enjoyed being in the moment.

"It's my last year, man," he said in July. "So, I'm just trying to soak it all in, trying to enjoy every day, trying to give it everything. No stone unturned."

This is Graham's 15th season in Philadelphia, making him the longest-tenured player in team history.

Selected 13th overall by the Eagles in the 2010 draft, Graham's career got off to a slow start due to injuries, stirring conversation about whether he would be a bust. Instead, Graham developed into a steady, productive presence on the edge for the Eagles, highlighted by a 9.5-sack campaign during their championship run in 2017.

His strip sack of Tom Brady in the closing moments of Super Bowl LII helped seal the Eagles' win over the New England Patriots, delivering Philadelphia its first and only Lombardi Trophy.

Graham, 36, has the fourth-most sacks in franchise history (73). He finished with double-digit sacks for the first time in his career in 2022 at age 34. Two seasons earlier, he made his lone Pro Bowl after posting eight sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

