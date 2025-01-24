Eagles hunting for NFC championship as team prepares to face Commanders Sunday at the Linc

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fever is running rampant throughout Philadelphia.

Fans are feeling the excitement as a return trip to the Super Bowl is on the line this weekend.

The players are locked in. They were on the practice field at the Linc on Thursday, continuing their preparations to face the Washington Commanders.

RELATED: Eagles, Commanders play for 3rd time this season, but Sunday's matchup has Super Bowl spot at stake

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is listed as a full participant after he suffered a knee injury last weekend.

The Birds have an opportunity to become the only team to win the NFC title three times in the past decade.

Local businesses are also gearing up for the surge of fans expected this weekend.

RELATED: Commanders vs. Eagles: Potential road closures, parking restrictions ahead of NFC Championship

Preparations are underway at the Jug Handle Inn in Cinnaminson, where they are ready for the crowds on Sunday.

The bar will be packed and the orders for takeout wings will pile up.

"We make sure the kitchen is prepped. We make sure we have all the equipment, containers, and bags," bar manager Natalia Walker.

RELATED: 'We bleed green here': Manayunk bar labeled as Commanders friendly, owner says not so fast

"It's exciting because people in this area, they just love Philly," added fellow manager Jillian Walter.

This is an exciting time for Philadelphia but it does require a lot of coordination of city resources.

Over at the stadium on Sunday, the city will provide officers, traffic control, and emergency management services. The mayor and the managing director are encouraging safe, clean fun.

RELATED: City officials warn Eagles fans: 'Please don't climb the poles'

However, they wouldn't quite say if they'd be out greasing the poles.

"Don't climb the poles -- greased or not greased -- you break the poles, it costs money and that's money you can spend on other things," said Philadelphia's managing director Adam Thiel. "Have fun on the ground. Don't climb anything."

"We need the poles to help us light the streets, so be nice with the poles," Mayor Parker said. "I don't want anyone telling me any pedestrian lighting has fallen."