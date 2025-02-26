Jalen Hurts honored at Citizen of the Year Awards for his work off the field in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Super Bowl 59 MVP and champion Jalen Hurts was saluted in Center City Philadelphia for his work off the field on Tuesday.

The Eagles quarterback was honored as Philadelphia's Citizen of the Year Award!

He was among 10 honorees at an awards gala put on by the nonprofit Philadelphia Citizen.

Hurts was chosen for his foundation's work for getting air conditioners into Philadelphia schools, as well as for his all-female management team.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro commended Hurts and his fiancée' Bry for using their celebrity status and philanthropic efforts to lift up Philadelphia's spirits.

Larry Magid and Judith von Seldeneck received the Edward G. Rendell Lifetime Achievement Award. Gregory Deavens was recognized as Lewis Katz Corporation Citizen of the Year and Declan Cassidy as Youth Citizen of the Year.

Other honorees also include Njemele Tamala Anderson as Educator of the Year; Dr. Alexis Thompson and Dr. Stephan Grupp as Disruptors of the Year; Marsha Levick as A. Leon Higginbotham Jr. Social Justice Champion; and Dianna Coleman as Block Captain of the Year.

