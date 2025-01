Philadelphia Eagles showcase franchise history from 2024 regular season at the Linc

As fans entered the Linc for the playoffs, they were greeted by a section of the turf from the 2024 regular season

As fans entered the Linc for the playoffs, they were greeted by a section of the turf from the 2024 regular season

As fans entered the Linc for the playoffs, they were greeted by a section of the turf from the 2024 regular season

As fans entered the Linc for the playoffs, they were greeted by a section of the turf from the 2024 regular season

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Eagles' game today had fans flocking to the Linc to support their team.

As they entered the stadium, they were greeted by a significant setting of many memorable games.

It was a part of the 50-yard line from the regular season, paired with a model of Jason Kelce and Swoop.

Fans were excited to witness the past history as they prepared to witness new history made during the playoff game.

For more information, check out the video above.