The Philadelphia Orchard Project connects community members to their roots in the city

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Orchard Project is improving the city's connection to its roots.

Their nearly 70 orchards planted around Philadelphia bring the community closer to nature, while growing food right in their neighborhood.

"The Philadelphia Orchard Project, or 'POP,' is a nonprofit that plants and supports community orchards in the city of Philadelphia. We work with almost 70 community partners, and those range from schools, houses of worship, community gardens, urban farms," said Co-Executive Director, Kim Jordan.

"We work to build community knowledge around how to grow, harvest and use food that we can grow in this climate. We make sure that the food that's being grown is going to be used by the community," she continued.

It is up to each individual orchard's management to decide how the food gets properly redistributed into the community.

"I find this really fulfilling. This is my dream. I've been with POP since it started really as a way to figure out how to use underutilized green spaces, vacant lots, parkland to grow food for those who need it most; and, really transform city land into productive city land that's serving a purpose for neighbors and engaging them in those green spaces," said Co-Executive Director, Phil Forsyth.

For more information on The Philadelphia Orchard Project, check out their website.