Philadelphia officer injured after teen crashes Camaro into police cruiser

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured after a teen allegedly crashed a car into the officer's vehicle.

It happened at Rowland and Princetown avenues in the city's Mayfair section at 3:20 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities say they surrounded the white Camaro the teen was in but somehow he was able to get out and run.

Officers were able to chase him down into an alleyway and took him into custody.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be treated and released.

