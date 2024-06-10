WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Philadelphia officer injured after teen crashes Camaro into police cruiser

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, June 10, 2024 4:27PM
Officer injured after teen crashes Camaro into police car
Officer injured after teen crashes Camaro into police car

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured after a teen allegedly crashed a car into the officer's vehicle.

It happened at Rowland and Princetown avenues in the city's Mayfair section at 3:20 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities say they surrounded the white Camaro the teen was in but somehow he was able to get out and run.

Officers were able to chase him down into an alleyway and took him into custody.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be treated and released.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW