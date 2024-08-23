Video game meetup turns into brazen home invasion in Philadelphia; 3 suspects wanted

Police say the victim was set up for the crime through the Social Networking site Tagged.

The victim says he met one of the suspects on the social networking site and invited him over to hang out and play video games. Shortly thereafter, two men stormed into his home.

The victim says he met one of the suspects on the social networking site and invited him over to hang out and play video games. Shortly thereafter, two men stormed into his home.

The victim says he met one of the suspects on the social networking site and invited him over to hang out and play video games. Shortly thereafter, two men stormed into his home.

The victim says he met one of the suspects on the social networking site and invited him over to hang out and play video games. Shortly thereafter, two men stormed into his home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for three men wanted in a home invasion robbery in June.

The victim was set up for the crime through the Social Networking site Tagged.

The victim, who doesn't want to be identified, says he met one of the suspects on the social networking site and invited him over to hang out and play video games.

Shortly thereafter, two men stormed into his home in the city's Germantown section.

"He had the gun. He had the gun facing me. He grabbed me. He pulled me and then grabbed the back of my shirt and walked me up the steps," the victim told Action News investigative reporter Chad Pradelli.

The thieves snatched some loose change and his gaming system.

"He took the digital hard drive, and then he looking, he looked by and thought he was going to take this TV. I was like, 'You can't lift this TV. You're not taking my TV,'" the victim added.

PICTURED: Surveillance video shows several suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in Philadelphia on June 27, 2024.

The victim says he then saw them drive off in BMW SUV parked in the alley.

Captain John Craig, of the Philadelphia Police Northwest Detective Division, says the social networking site and help from the victim quickly helped them identify one of the suspects as Kaleem Johnson.

There is now an arrest warrant for the 20-year-old. His two alleged accomplices have not been identified.

"We're currently working with other divisions within the department and our partners with other law enforcement to see if there could be other victims," says Captain Craig.

Johnson is facing robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy and other charges.