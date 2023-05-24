Traffic patterns have changed post-pandemic | What that means for you

Traffic is down 7.5% in the Philadelphia region compared to 2019 and many point to companies allowing people to work from home.

According to INRIX, which tracks global traffic trends, the average Philadelphian spent 114 hours stuck in traffic last year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Traffic is down 7.5% in the Philadelphia region compared to 2019 and many point to companies allowing people to work from home. But traffic has been steadily building since late 2020.

"I think we're back to normal," said Justin Cutler, of Bala Cynwyd. "More people are going to work, more people are getting called back to their offices."

According to INRIX, which tracks global traffic trends, the average Philadelphian spent 114 hours stuck in traffic last year. But that was actually down 20% from pre-pandemic levels.

As companies adopt a hybrid schedule, where employees can work from home a few days a week, there are certain days and times that are busier on the roads than others.

On Monday, traffic is down about 11% on average when compared to 2019 levels. The busiest weekday is Friday, especially in the city.

On Walnut Street near 47th Street, 15,000 vehicles were counted in that area on a Friday in January. Traffic usually averages 13,000 to 14,000.

On Federal Street near 11th Street in South Philadelphia, nearly 4,000 vehicles were counted on Fridays. On Mondays, it's around 2,500.

The morning rush has changed as well, not as many people hit the roads early anymore.

"The biggest difference, in the morning, there's a 12.5% decrease still," said Robyn Briggs, of PennDOT. "In the evening, there's an 8% decrease."

With the change in traffic patterns will come a change in traffic signal timing. Many signals were timed based on pre-pandemic traffic patterns. PennDOT said rush hour happens more gradually now, which could lead to changes in timing.

Sundays have gotten busier post-pandemic. Officials said traffic has jumped about 2% since 2019.