Philadelphia woman earns Presidential Citizens Medal for fighting to end breast cancer

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When Fran Visco was diagnosed with breast cancer, it kickstarted a 30-plus-year journey to acquire more federal funding for patients like her.

Visco became the first president of the National Breast Cancer Coalition (NBCC) in 1992. She remains in that role today as the organization continues to educate advocates and lobby for federal funding.

The NBCC has helped to secure more than $4 billion in funds for breast cancer research and providing healthcare to uninsured patients among other accomplishments.

On January 2, 2025, Visco was presented with the nation's second-highest civilian award, the Presidential Citizens Medal, by President Joe Biden.

Visco, who is now battling breast cancer for a second time, says the fight is not over.

Watch the video above to hear the story in her own words.

To learn more about the National Breast Cancer Coalition, visit their website.

