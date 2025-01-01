NJ man completes mission to run every street in Camden County

Jack Witzig's soles have touched every possible street in Camden County, carrying the spirit of his late father with every step.

Jack Witzig's soles have touched every possible street in Camden County, carrying the spirit of his late father with every step.

Jack Witzig's soles have touched every possible street in Camden County, carrying the spirit of his late father with every step.

Jack Witzig's soles have touched every possible street in Camden County, carrying the spirit of his late father with every step.

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey man has completed his three-year-long quest to run through every possible street in Camden County for a good cause.

Jack Witzig became a runner later in life to improve his health. It was around the same time he lost his father, a longtime track and cross country coach, to Lewy Body Dementia.

Witzig's newfound hobby intersected with a desire to honor his father in 2021 when he decided to cross every street in Camden County off his running list. Ultimately, he decided he will donate $1 for every mile he runs.

That, in combination with a donation from his employer, family, friends, and strangers, should net about $5,000 in donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

He uses an app called CityStrides to visualize and keep track of all the streets on which he can run.

He completed his journey on Cheryl Ann Court in Winslow Township as a tribute to his wife, who shares the same name.

To follow Witzig's future endeavors, visit his Instagram page, @camcorunner. To learn more about the Lewy Body Dementia Association, visit their website.

RELATED: Pa. marathon runner answers the call to be a stem cell donor