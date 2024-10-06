91st annual Pulaski Day Parade marches through Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A celebration of Polish culture and pride took place Sunday along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

The 91st annual Pulaski Day Parade made its way through the heart of the city.

"Everybody's having a nice time, and it's nice to see that, we need more of that," said Kenneth Schmidt, of Haddonfield, New Jersey.

6abc is proud to bring you cultural parades all month long. Our Alicia Vitarelli and Michael Blichasz, the president of the Polish American Cultural Center, hosted the event.

"Every imaginable generation has been represented here in this parade," said Blichasz.

Spectators say seeing the parade reminded them of their roots.

"It's nice to hear the language again I learned it in grade school but can't remember much now," said Barbara Murphy, of Morton, Pennsylvania.

For many, they say the dances and music stood out to them.

"It's been an eye opener I've never been to a Pulaski Day parade before and it was fun to see all the little kids," said Mary Jo D'Agostino, of Bristol, Pennsylvania.

On top of a great parade, residents say they couldn't have asked for better weather, as the sun was out the entire time.