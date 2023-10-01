Pulaski Day Parade celebrates Polish heritage on the Parkway

Sunday afternoon there was an historic achievement: 90 years of the Pulaski Day Parade in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The annual Pulaski Day parade is always a rich celebration of Polish culture that spans not just through the decades but through the centuries.

Sunday afternoon along the historic Ben Franklin parkway, there was an historic achievement: 90 years of the Pulaski Day Parade in Philadelphia.

"We are from Poland," said Marta Soltysinski of Northeast Philadelphia as she waited for the parade to begin, "and it's important to celebrate our heritage."

Rose Angela Matusheski of East Norriton was attending the parade for the first time. "I'm Polish American, so I'm very proud of my heritage," she said. "It's the 90th anniversary so it's a big deal to come."

Chris Szczech of Lansdale also attended the parade for the first time. He was joined by several friends.

"In previous years. We'd be at home watching with our parents and this year we had to show up," he said.

Dancing and music were some of the proud displays of Polish and Polish American heritage in the parade which drew participants and spectators spanning generations.

"I marched in the Pulaski day parade for many years. I'm 82 years old now," said Henry Szczurek who grew up in Philadelphia and now lives in Pennsauken, NJ.

Austin Golaszewski was one of the kids participating in the parade. His mother is from Poland.

"It's important for anyone... to know that the parade is important to everyone for Polish Culture," he said.

The parade is a celebration of General Casimir Pulaski, who was known as the "Father of the American Cavalry."

He was born in Poland in 1745 and came to America to fight for independence.

Pulaski earned a commission as Brigadier General of the American cavalry from the United States Congress. He and his legion defended Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey as well as the Minisink Valley in Delaware. The general died on October 15, 1778, at age 34, days after fighting in the Battle of Savannah.

6abc is proud to be a part the tradition, broadcasting the parade live annually. Action News Anchor Alicia Vitarelli returned for her 13th year of co-hosting the parade broadcast.

"I love a parade," Vitarelli exclaimed. "It's so important to the fabric of our community to celebrate not only our own culture, but everybody else's."

This year's Pulaski Day Parade was extra special because it also marks the arrival of the first Polish settlers in America.

"They came here 415 years ago on this day, October 1st 1608," said Michael Blichasz, President of the Polish American Cultural Center and co-host of the parade broadcast.

Participants were happy to celebrate centuries of history and culture. They'll continue that celebration throughout October, which is Polish American Heritage Month.

"It's just very important to us," said Kaludia Sudol of Lansdale, "because Polish heritage is very special."