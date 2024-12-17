Philadelphia bakery brings out the holiday cheer on GMA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bredenbeck's Bakery, which has been a staple in Chestnut Hill since 1889, brought out the holiday cheer on Good Morning America.

The bakery is known for its cakes, but on Tuesday morning, it was all about the gingerbread houses.

With their pre-assembled kits, customers only have to worry about the fun part, which is applying the candy.

The bakery is currently operated by fourth-generation brothers Jacob and Irvin Boyd.

You can watch the full segment here.

GMA will be in Philadelphia every day this week for the holiday.

You can catch all the fun on Action News Mornings from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., and then even more holiday cheer on GMA at 7 a.m.