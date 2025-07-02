Philadelphia's Independence Day celebrations are in full swing

Philly was up for a party on Wednesday to celebrate the day founding father John Adams believed would be long remembered.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While the Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776, the vote to approve it actually came two days earlier.

That's why John Adams believed July 2 would be the day that is celebrated as the nation's birthday.

But while July 4th went on to become the holiday, Philly was still up for a party to celebrate 249 years since that vote.

"John Adams wrote a letter to his wife, Abigail, that today would be the day that would be celebrated," said Amy Needle, President and CEO of Historic Philadelphia.

Wednesday started with a flag raising at the historic Betsy Ross House, led by 'Betsy' herself.

It was followed by a colorful, musical and festive display along Independence Mall.

"Pomp and Parade" celebrates all things American with red, white and blue at the forefront.

At the block party along 3rd street in Old City, it was a time to party and feel a sense of patriotism.

"I'm an immigrant and it means a lot more to me to come to this country and be able to celebrate this country, it's a special place for me and my family," said Fernando Gonzales, an immigrant from Cuba now living in South Philadelphia.

Parties and free concerts continue through Friday with a massive fireworks display lighting the nights sky along both Penn's Landing and the Parkway.

For a list of fireworks displays and other events in the Philadelphia this July 4th holiday, visit this page on 6abc.com.

Meanwhile, click here for a list of road closures in Philadelphia for this week's celebration.