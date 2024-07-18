Photos released of suspect sought for convenience store killing in Chester, Pa.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have released photos of the man being sought for a fatal shooting inside a convenience store in Chester, Pa.
It happened in the Lucky 7 store on the 1100 block of Morton Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. on July 2.
Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Dontae Dickerson.
He was found on the floor of the store, with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
The suspect has several tattoos on his arm, specifically an A K-style rifle on his left forearm.
Anyone with information is urged to call Chester police.