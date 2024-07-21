In Biden's home state, Delaware residents share mixed reactions to ending reelection campaign

DELAWARE (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden announced his decision to leave the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump on Sunday.

His decision comes just a few weeks before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and a few months before the November 5 election.

It also comes after a halting debate performance against Trump, which led to questions from Democrats about his age, ability to carry out his campaign, and whether he could serve a second term.

The president, who said he is intent on serving out the remainder of his term in office, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

A party's presumptive presidential nominee has never stepped out of the race so close to the election.

In light of the historic announcement, Action News traveled to the area of Biden's home in Greenville, Delaware.

There, residents gave their opinions on the controversial move.

"I think it's sad that this is what it came to. I think he was a viable candidate," said Andrea Greenwood from Pike Creek. "He does what's best for the country and I will admire that."

"He should have had help from his family to help him get out of that. Realistically he had to realize from that debate alone he wasn't on the ball. It's been coming for a while," added George Walls from Wilmington.

"They should have done it sooner," noted Praveen Pinjani from Wilmington. "They knew there was no other candidate. They should have prepared a candidate. They had four years to prepare a candidate. They didn't take action."

