Breast cancer survivor leads community members in 5k race for women in treatment

Mount Laurel community members got their steps in to raise money for women diagnosed with cancer.

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Mount Laurel community gathered to inspire each other for Mother's Day.

They raced in a 5k that benefited 'Inspiring Life Together.'

The nonprofit was started by Spring Willaims, a breast cancer survivor who is looking out for people going through what she went through.

"Back in 2019, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I had such a great community around me and we never had to go without. So coming out of it right at the top of the pandemic, I just had to pay it forward," said Williams.

She seeks to provide that help to those who may not have the same level of support.

This involves providing goods and resources such as basic amenities and uplifting gifts.

For more information on Inspiring Life Together, check out their website.