FYI Philly checks out Radin's Deli, Scampi at Wim Cafe and the Festival of Peonies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Scampi is a new restaurant concept popping up at Wim Cafe

By day, Wim Cafe is all about coffee, sweets and breakfast and lunch eats.

Friday and Saturday evenings, it becomes Scampi at Wim Cafe, Liz Grothe's restaurant in the making.

It's a three-month residency where she offers a 5-6 course tasting menu with a different theme each month.

For the month of May, she's offering a Sardinian-focused menu.

For Grothe, it's a chance to drum up interest and money for her brick-and-mortar, opening just a block away in what is now Neighborhood Ramen.

For the new owners of Wim Cafe, Scampi at Wim is a win-win, allowing Grothe to introduce herself to the neighborhood while helping them create a night program at the cafe, which is connected to Yowie Hotel and gift shop.

Scampi at Wim Cafe | Instagram

Friday & Saturday evenings through July

Wim Cafe | Instagram

226 South Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

Radin's serves up huge portions of authentic Jewish deli sandwiches

Russ Cowan grew up in the business of delicatessens started by his family in New York in the 1900s.

Radin's Delicatessen is his newest venture, continuing both the family name and the family business.

The bright, open space in Cherry Hill serves traditional corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, smoked fish platters, challah French toast, and all the traditional Jewish deli favorites - in portion sizes that are almost too big to be true.

Russ recently sold the Famous 4th Street Delicatessen at Bainbridge Street in Philly after 19 years, and plans to continue with the new Radin's for as long as possible.

Radin's Delicatessen | Instagram

486 Evesham Road, Cherry HIll, NJ 08003

856-509-5492

Open every day except Monday

21st and Chestnut is Philly's new spot for foodies

At 21st & Chestnut, a new stable of restaurants have added to the block's already ample dining scene.

Joining mainstays El Merkury and Mix are new comers Black Turtle Coffee, Bahn, Mochi Ring, DaMo Pasta Lab and A Taste of Spain.

With so many varieties of flavors it is being dubbed the new international row.

Each restaurant has a unique menu, featuring everything from Central American street food at El Merkury to fresh pasta made daily at DaMo Pasta Lab.

A Taste of Spain has market offerings straight from Spain along with a robust menu featuring authentic dishes.

El Merkury | Facebook | Instagram

2104 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

DaMo Pasta Lab | Facebook | Instagram

Rittenhouse Location

100 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Midtown Village Location

105 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

A Taste of Spain | Facebook | Instagram

Rittenhouse Location

104S South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Reading Terminal Market

1136 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Touch & Glow Relaxation offers spa services from around the world

Karina Vazquez opened Touch & Glow Relaxation Lounge fueled by her love of travel.

After visiting spas in different countries, she incorporated her favorite spa services from around the globe.

There's a Turkish bath from Turkey, bath rituals from Spain in a glass tub hammam, and an Egyptian foot soak.

There are three floors filled with relaxation. You can enjoy a facial, a massage, or a cocktail-themed pedicure when you visit the nail bar.

Vazquez opened her spa in 2017 on Main Street in Manayunk but closed due to the pandemic. Last January she opened back up in Roxburgh offering brunch, private chefs, and more when you book your appointment at Touch & Glow Relaxation Lounge.

To find out more of what Touch & Glow Relaxation Lounge has to offer, you can visit their website for more.

Touch & Glow Relaxation Lounge| Instagram

7302 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128

Enjoy fields of fun and flowers at Festival of The Peony

Chester County is home to one of the country's oldest peony farms, clocking in at over 130 years in business.

The time of year has arrived for the annual Styer's Festival of The Peony where they open up to the public for two weeks only.

The festival is timed to match the short bloom time of the peonies, but the farm is able to ship the flowers year-round with online ordering and their preservation methods.

Now in it's sixth year, the festival is an opportunity to buy these premium cut flowers directly from the farm, or simply enjoy the natural beauty of the surroundings.

New this year will be a food truck onsite, Thursday through Sunday, and a dry rose wine will be available through a partnership with Chadds Ford Winery.

The Festival runs from May 17-27.

Styer's Festival of the Peony | Facebook

4313 S Creek Rd, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

400 Cossart Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

610-880-2700

hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Asian Americans United walking tour showcases Chinatown neighborhood

Asian Americans United is a non-profit founded almost 40 years ago to help immigrant communities develop self-leadership.

Programs include a school, a summer youth program, voting and citizenship assistance, a community garden, and much more.

The group founded the annual Mid-Autumn Festival that occurs every year during that holiday in Chinese culture.

A current 'living art installation' is a walking tour through the neighborhood where AAU is based - the Our Chinatown Project.

The hour-long walk is free and focuses on bright red posters on buildings - each with a photo of a person who lives or works there, and a bit of their personal story.

AAU says the stories put a face on the people who are the lifeblood of the neighborhood which is so much more than just restaurants.

Asian Americans United - Our Chinatown Project Walking Tour | Facebook | Instagram

1023 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

215-925-1538

'Father Comes Home From The Wars, Parts 1-3 on stage May 29-June 23

'Father Comes Home From The Wars, Parts I, II & III' makes its Philadelphia premiere on the Sedgwick Theater's stage.

Raelle Myrick-Hodges directs the show, which she says is an adaptation of Homer's 'The Odyssey.'

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks set this story on a Southern plantation during the Civil War.

"We're historically looking at enslaved and stolen people in their community in part one," says Myrick-Hodges.

The play focuses on an enslaved man named Hero, played by Kelechi Udenkwo.

Udenkwo says Hero desperately wants to find what his idea of manhood looks like to him.

Deja Anderson-Ross plays Penny, Hero's love interest.

Myrick-Hodges says that "the boss master" gets called to war and he doesn't want to go by himself.

He offers Hero a deal.

"He can go to the war or stay home," says Udenkwo.

Hero chooses to go to war with the agreement that if he survives he will be free.

"But the truth is, he's really in love with Penny and wants to stay," says Myrick-Hodges.

"I've lost touch with my roots back home," says Udenkwo. "I kind of become, to some, unrecognizable as a person."

Penny is going on her own journey.

Anderson-Ross says her character is "defining what home means for her."

"The last act ends in Juneteenth," says Myrick-Hodges. "It ends in this space of freedom."

Udenkwo says we have so many ideas of how Blackness and culture are supposed to be represented, but the main theme of the play is really asking the questions, "how do we progress? What does freedom look like for us?"

'Father Comes Home From The Wars, Parts I, II & III' is on stage at the Sedgwick Theater May 29-June 23.

'Father Comes Home From The Wars, Parts I, II & III' | Tickets

Quintessence Theatre Group

7137 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119