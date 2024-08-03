Berks County community asked to restrict water usage until further notice

NORTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some residents in Berks County are being asked to limit their water usage until further notice.

The Reading Area Water Authority left notices on doors across North Heidelberg Township on Friday.

The mandatory water restriction stated that residents had to cut their water usage by 15%.

"Our aquifers are low, our wells are struggling to keep up. As the wells struggle to keep up, it can result in serious consequences if we don't conserve the water," an expert with the Reading Area Water Authority explained.

The restrictions mean people cannot water their lawns, wash their cars, or fill their swimming pools, officials say.

Upset residents told Action News they wish they'd had more notice.