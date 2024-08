Police have not yet released the identities of the two adults, or what may have led up to the shooting.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A deadly double shooting in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is currently under investigation.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Redfern Lane on Saturday morning while on a welfare check.

There, they found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

