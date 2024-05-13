Rescue dog from Erie County, Pennsylvania animal shelter competes in Westminster Dog Show

A rescue pup named Miles, who spent years at an animal shelter in Erie County, Pennsylvania, became a star at the Westminster Dog Show.

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- A rescue pup who spent years at an animal shelter in Erie County, Pennsylvania, became a star at the 2024 Westminster Dog Show.

It's a tale of an underdog who got his big moment.

The dog, named Miles, competed Friday night, taking the Westminster agility competition by storm.

His owner Christine, who is also a horse trainer, says she discovered Miles had a talent for jumping when she caught him leaping over fences along with her horses.

The two started training together and were able to make it all the way to Westminster this year!

While Miles didn't make it to the finals in the competition, he is certainly winning all of our hearts.