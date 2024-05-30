Researchers testing smart bandages that can detect how a wound is healing

Researchers are developing bandages filled with tiny sensors, which can detect how a wound is healing. Some smart bandages will even allow doctors to remotely dispense treatments.

A big change could soon be coming to an everyday healthcare item.

Cutting-edge technology is coming to wound care in the form of so-called "smart bandages."

The Wall Street Journal "Future of Everything" podcast was the first to highlight how researchers are developing bandages filled with tiny sensors, which can detect how a wound is healing. Some smart bandages will even allow doctors to remotely dispense treatments.

"The doctor can give a little zap of electricity that can help promote healing. The doctor can open a tiny little valve in the bandage to release some kind of an ointment or cream," said Elizabeth Cohen, medical journalist.

Researchers say it would be a "game changer" for people with diabetes, which often stalls wound-healing.

Many smart bandages have shown promising results in lab tests, but they are still years from hitting the market.

"There are for sure some technical challenges but really when I talk to experts what they talk about is more than financial challenges. You have to convince Medicare . You have to convince insurance companies to pay for this. You have to figure out how it's going to be paid for really that's the big challenge ahead," said Cohen.

One bandage is being tested in humans, which is expected to take 18-months.

It would then need approval from the FDA.