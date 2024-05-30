  • Watch Now

Residents evacuated following high rise apartment fire in Montgomery County

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, May 30, 2024 4:06PM
A fire forced the evacuation of a Montgomery County Housing Authority high rise in Pottstown early Thursday morning.

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire forced the evacuation of a Montgomery County Housing Authority high rise early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to Robert P. Smith Towers on the 500 block of East High Street in Pottstown shortly after 6:00 a.m. for reports of fire on the fifth floor.

Video from Chopper 6 shows a fire truck with a ladder extended to an open window on the fifth floor and several people were seen wrapped in blankets in front of the building.

Officials say five residents were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries and smoke inhalation.

The fire remains under investigation.

