Motorcycle club does Christmas in July event for kids at Shriners Children's Hospital

Motorcycle club does Christmas in July event for kids at Shriners Children's Hospital

Motorcycle club does Christmas in July event for kids at Shriners Children's Hospital

Motorcycle club does Christmas in July event for kids at Shriners Children's Hospital

Motorcycle club does Christmas in July event for kids at Shriners Children's Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite the warm weather, the Shriners Children's Hospital in Philadelphia felt like Christmas on Sunday.

Everyone was smiling as the children opened their presents.

"This is our favorite day of the year. It really carries us through until the actual giving season," said Director of Marketing and Communications at Shriners Stephanie Byrwa.

"Christmas in July, it's always a happy occasion for the kids," said Gregory Pierce from Jenkintown.

Members of the Philadelphia Centurions Motorcycle Club provided gifts for the children.

Riders came for their 28th annual Christmas in July Toy Run. All the money and toys go towards Shriners.

"To see a smile on the kids' faces whenever you show up, they love the motorcycles. When you pull up we always see them smiling," said Pierce.

Parents say they are so appreciative of this event, as days in the hospital can feel long.

"When we came here he couldn't walk, he couldn't do anything, but now he's walking, he's using crutches, sometimes no crutches and he tried to walk without anything," said Sura Alfallooji from Camden.

Riders say they look forward to the event every year.

"It's something near and dear to our hearts and we want to continue to help offset the cost as much as we can to these kids," said Brian Cain, Vice President of Philadelphia Centurians.

In total the group raised around $75,000 on top of the brand-new presents they brought the kids.