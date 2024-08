Route 130 in Cinnaminson, New Jersey shut down due to jackknifed tractor-trailer

Heavy rainfall that fell across South Jersey and other parts of the region Tuesday night led to flooding problems into Wednesday morning.

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Route 130 was shut down in both directions on Wednesday morning due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at Burlington Pike.

Pictured: A jackknifed tractor-trailer on Route 130 in Cinnaminson, New Jersey

The truck hit a utility pole bringing wires down onto the highway.

The broken utility pole could be seen in video from the Action Cam. The cab of the truck came to rest in the grass just off the roadway.

No injuries have been reported.