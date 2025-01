The cause of the crash is under investigation.

At least 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Burlington County

DELRAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least one person was injured after five cars collided in Burlington County.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday along Route 130, near Fairview Street in Delran.

One person was taken to the hospital.

No word on their condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.