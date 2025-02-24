Suspects sought for assaulting woman on SEPTA bus

Investigators say the 47-year-old victim got into an argument with another passenger.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released video showing a group of suspects wanted for assaulting a woman on a SEPTA bus.
It happened on the Route 49 bus on the afternoon of December 13.
A short time later, police say a group of friends of that other passenger got on the bus and attacked the victim.
Police are searching for five suspects - three women, and two men.