SEPTA, city transit union come to tentative agreement, potentially avoiding strike in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA and TWU Local 234 -- the union representing city transit workers -- have come to an agreement, which could potentially avoid a transit strike in Philadelphia.

Action News has learned that the agreement includes a 5% wage increase, as well as a pension increase. However, there were no concessions to healthcare.

They also made "significant improvements" in safety, including bullet proof enclosures for driver.

TWU Local 234 represents more than 4,500 SEPTA workers, operating buses, subway lines and trolleys in the city, who have been working on an expired contract.

The union's executive board has voted to send the agreement to its members.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue between SEPTA and a union representing hundreds of workers in the suburbs.

On Tuesday, three large unions in greater Philadelphia -- including TWU Local 234 -- threatened to strike at the same time in a move that could "shut the region down," according to one union president.

The potential stoppages could have affect more than 700,000 daily transit riders and services in the city of Philadelphia, including sanitation.

SEPTA is facing a $240 million deficit after COVID relief funds expired. A bill to fund SEPTA is stalled in the state Senate, but Gov. Josh Shapiro says his administration may intervene.

"I want to make very clear, I will not let SEPTA fail," Shapiro said earlier this week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.