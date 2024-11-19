SEPTA workers still on job while negotiations with city, suburban unions continue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Talks will continue later this week between SEPTA and unions representing thousands of its workers in the city and suburbs.

The transit agency is negotiating contracts between TWU Local 234, which represents workers in the city, and SMART Local 1594, which represents workers in the suburbs.

Local 234's contact expired earlier this month. Local 1594's contract expires Monday night.

While both unions have authorized strikes, there is no sign either union is ready to hit the picket line just yet. Neither union has declared a strike deadline.

Local 234 President Brian Pollitt said Monday there is some progress in SEPTA contract talks with regard to safety precautions. It includes a pilot program with eight buses.

"We nailed down the bulletproof glass enclosure. They're going to install them on the buses," said Pollitt.

As for wage increases: the union says SEPTA is offering a 2.25 percent increase with concessions to members' healthcare.

"So in essence, what they're asking us to do is, 'If you guys want a raise you still have to pay for it yourselves,'" said Pollitt.

Local 234 represents more than 4,000 workers in the city.

Local 1594 represents 350 workers who operate the Norristown High-Speed Line and the majority of suburban bus routes - mainly in Delaware County - and two trolley lines there.

They also say worker safety is a top concern. They want bulletproof glass, vests and a stronger police presence.

"We come here to work, and we come here to work for the public," Anthony Petty, General Chairman of Smart Local 1594, earlier told Action News. "We don't come here for people to put their hands on us, spit or anything that they're doing."

Regional Rail would not be affected and could be an option for passengers if the other SEPTA lines end up shutting down.

This comes as SEPTA faces a $240 million deficit after COVID relief funds expired.

The transit agency will vote on a 7.5% fare increase this week and proposed a 20% fare increase on top of that, in addition to proposed service cuts. They also eliminated free parking.

"The government proposed a funding bill that would've helped us close that budget gap and it didn't get approved by the Senate," said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch. "So we're continuing to advocate for that funding, continue to have conversations will the government. But in the short term, we have to figure out how to get this contract done."

SEPTA officials said the agency has found a way to save $16 million this year, but the agency still has a long way to go when it comes to figuring out how to pay for the union's demands.

