Abby was found on the streets as a puppy, seriously malnourished and with alopecia.

Shelter Me: Abby Rose the Pitbull is a playful couch potato looking for an active home

6abc's Shelter Me introduces you to Abby Rose from Delco Dawgs in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Abby Rose is a 3-year-old American Pitbull Terrier who was found running on the streets as a puppy and rescued by a good Samaritan. When she was taken in, she was seriously malnourished and had alopecia.

Abby has been living in a foster home and is fully healed from her medical issues. She is spayed, fully vetted, housebroken, crate trained and can even do some pretty impressive tricks!

Her foster mom says Abby is a great mix of playful and couch potato. She loves rolling in the grass, running and hiking - in all types of weather! Abby would love to find an active family who also isn't afraid of close cuddles on the couch afterwards!

If you're interested in adopting Abby Rose, contact Delco Dawgs on their Facebook page at Facebook.com/DelcoDawgs or email them at Delcodawgs@yahoo.com to fill out an application.