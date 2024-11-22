Shelter Me: It is a doggy double feature today!

We're featuring two lovable dogs from local animal rescues this week on Shelter Me.

First, meet Stanley from New Life Animal Rescue in Burlington County, N.J.

Stanley is an eight-month-old shihtzu mix looking for love and treats. Meet this special boy in person this weekend at the "Gone to the Dogs" Craft Fair and Family Festival at the Dream Park in Gloucester County, N.J.

Our second pup is a five-year-old poodle named Coco from the Pennsylvania SPCA. This sweet girl is tiny in size but full of love.

Cecily Tynan brings us a double dose of cuteness in this week's Shelter Me.