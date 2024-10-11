Meet Minnie! This sweet, small girl with a big personality is looking for a high-energy family

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me spotlights ACCT Philly in North Philadelphia.

ACCT Philly's Communications Coordinator Mikayla Allen introduces is to Minnie, a sweet and small girl with a big personality.

Mikayla says Minnie is a small dog with a big dog personality! She's about 4 years old and loves treats and car rides.

Minnie gets along well with other dogs and would love to find an active household with a fenced in yard to keep up with her high-energy zoomies!

ACCT Philly is open 7 days a week and are located at 111 W Hunting Park Avenue.

And October 1 through October 15, ACCT Philly is participating in Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters National Adoption Event, where all pet adoption fees are just $10.

If you are interested in Minnie or any of her adorable shelter friends at ACCT Philly, visit ACCTPhilly.org to fill out an application.