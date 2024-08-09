She would work best in a quieter and laid-back home where she'd be the only pet.

Shelter Me: Polly is looking for a family to call her own

This week, 6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted LaMancha Animal Rescue located in Unionville, Chester County, Pennsylvania.

LaMancha Animal Rescue, founded in 2005, is a forty-five acre facility for rescuing dogs, cats, pigs, goats, horses and even the occasional exotic animal.

LaMancha's Dottie Graham introduced us to Polly, a sweet senior girl just looking to be loved by a family she can call her own.

According to LaMancha Animal Rescue, Polly's motto is, "I may be a golden girl, but I'll keep you active! Give me a toy, or two, or three, and I will play better than most puppies. The best years of your life will be with me right by your side."

Polly is a volunteer favorite at the shelter. She is described as sweet-hearted and gentle.

Polly is looking for a home where she can be happily sleeping on a comfy couch or cozy dog bed next to her person. Polly may be about 10 years old, but she has plenty of youth and life left in her. After years of hardship, she deserves to find a family that will spoil and pamper her.

She would work best in a quieter and laid-back home where she'd be the only pet.

If you are interested in adopting Polly or any of her shelter friends, please visit LaMancha Animal Rescue's website at https://www.lamanchaanimalrescue.org/

