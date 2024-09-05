South Jersey officer injured while chasing man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants

The suspect was later identified as Gregory J. Ganski III, 24, of Williamstown.

ABSECON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A police officer in Absecon, New Jersey was injured Wednesday while chasing a suspect wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

It happened at 1 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 in Absecon, New Jersey.

Officers say they conducted a traffic stop for a man improperly crossing the highway.

During the stop, the man reportedly provided false information to police. When officers realized the information was incorrect, they attempted to arrest him.

That's when the man allegedly fled the scene on foot and discarded a magazine from a firearm.

After a pursuit, he was later apprehended and police say they found him with a handgun.

The suspect was later identified as Gregory J. Ganski III, 24, of Williamstown.

Investigators say Ganski had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Authorities also said that during the police pursuit, one Absecon officer sustained a "significant injury" and was hospitalized. There is no word yet on what caused the injury or the officer's condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667.