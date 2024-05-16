Southern California traffic brought to standstill after bear wanders onto freeway

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Commuters on a Southern California freeway experienced an unexpected delay earlier this week when a bear wandered onto the road, bringing traffic to a halt.

The bear incident happened Tuesday on the 14 freeway near Newhall Avenue.

In footage from the scene, the bear can be seen leisurely strolling in front of the vehicles on the freeway before eventually retreating towards the nearby hills.

According to Dan Kanes, who filmed the incident, the bear's appearance raised concerns among motorists about its well-being.

"The bear appeared to have potentially just awakened from hibernation and seemed hungry or thirsty, and a little confused," Kanes said in an email to ABC News.

Despite the unusual freeway interruption, Kanes said motorists waited patiently as the bear made its way off the road.