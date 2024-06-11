Stabbing inside Philadelphia home leaves 2 men injured; suspect in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stabbing inside a home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood left two men injured on Tuesday morning.

It happened on the 1400 block of Dover Street at approximately 11:15 a.m.

At the scene, police found a 65-year-old man with a stab wound to his leg.

Officers also found a 54-year-old man with a stab wound in each hand.

Both men were transported to Temple University Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

An arrest was made shortly after the stabbing, according to police. A knife and firearm were reportedly recovered at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, police say. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators.

