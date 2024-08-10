Storm damage cleanup continues in Edgewater Park, NJ

EDGEWATER PARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Residents in Edgewater Park, New Jersey, are still cleaning up after torrential rain led to homes being flooded earlier this week.

"It looks dry but it's not. It's not. You can smell it," says Elaine Smith as she stands in her kitchen.

The smell of molding carpet and baseboards fills Elaine Smith's home. She was one of many in the Silver Park West Community flooded out by heavy rain on Tuesday.

"The water was up to the baseboards, ankle high," said Smith.

Milton Moore is hard at work cleaning up.

"We're taking out carpet and pad. We're taking out damaged flooring. We're cutting drywall, taking out insulation. Just getting everybody dried out and disinfected," said Moore.

He's the owner of Chosen Restoration, and the phone has been ringing off the hook thanks to damaging storms.

"From Delaware; New Castle, Claymont, Wilmington. All over because there were a lot of tornados and stuff last night," he said.

The Tuesday storm also brought flash flooding to Willingboro. Seventy-seven flooded-out vehicles were evacuated in the Burlington County area.

In Riverside, cars were completely flooded out at The Mill at Riverside parking lots. Garages were a wash as well.